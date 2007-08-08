"Hard to find staff<br>for Flextronics in Kladno", says Lego

Flextronics took over a manufacturing facility from Lego in Kladno, Czech Republic. Lego was supposed to outsource its manufacturing of certain products to the Kladno factory but the outsourcing process has been slowed down by the fact that Flextronics has difficulties with filling up the factory with skilled workers, reported Danish financial media Börsen.



Lego has admitted that this took a little longer than expected and the employees at the Lego Plant in Billund, Denmark now get to stay longer at their jobs. Lego originally decided to lay off most of its employees in Billund as a result of the company's outsourcing plans but as the difficulties occurred in Kladno the people are still needed in Billund for the manufacturing.