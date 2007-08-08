New staff att GSPK Circuits

Global printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer, GSPK Circuits Ltd has further strengthened its team with the promotion of two key personnel and the creation of one new dedicated role.

Martin Clifford has been promoted from Sales Process Manager to Senior Technical & Quality Manager, Debbie Middleton from Sales Account Manager to Sales Office Manager and Virginie Morel has joined the team as an additional Customer Relationship Administrator.



In his new role, Martin will be responsible for the maintenance and continuous improvement of GSPK's world class manufacturing standards throughout the entire operations facility. In addition, he will continue to oversee the delivery of superior standards of performance and quality across the company's entire range of products and will provide both existing and new customers with an experienced technical presence. The maintenance of existing accreditations, including TS16949 and RoHS will also fall under this jurisdiction.



Debbie will be responsible for the co-ordination of internal sales to achieve company objectives and to continue supporting the external sales team. Furthermore, Debbie will also provide a pivotal role in continuing to innovate the company's dedicated customer support service; something GSPK Circuits Ltd has been instrumental in developing within the global electronics marketplace for the past 43 years.



GSPK Circuits Ltd is also pleased to announce the recent appointment of Virginie Morel who joins the company as an additional Customer Relationship Administrator. Virginie will be responsible for the day-to-day co-ordination of sales and purchasing procedures and her role encompasses sales quotations, the processing of orders and purchasing within the UK, the EU and Far Eastern suppliers.



Managing Director of GSPK Circuits Ltd, Steve Lloyd said – “This latest set of promotions is as a result of a good deal of hard work and I am proud that we have been able to attract such a high calibre of people into our business. Our continuing success and reputation within the marketplace has always been reflected in our ability to continually innovate our manufacturing processes, customer service and delivery procedures and I am only too aware that it is the people we employ that help us to make such a difference and provide us with crucial competitive advantage."