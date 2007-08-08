New management and owner at Swedish PCB firm

One of Sweden's largest PCB manufacturers, Malmö Mönsterkort has got a new owner.

Ola Eriksson has through its company Malmö Mönsterkort Holding AB acquired Malmö Mönsterkort AB from its former owners. Ola Eriksson will now become the new CEO of the company and the former owners are positive to the takeover.



"We are very positive about that Ola Eriksson assumes the position as new CEO and owner. I am now getting closer to the age of retirement and we initiated discussions this spring about how the company should be run in the future. We contacted our accountant at Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers who passed us on to their Corporate Finance department in Malmö. They had an established contact with Ola Eriksson and les than three months later the deal could be closed. Having Ola taking over the business was the best solution for our customers and employees. More on Ola will now bring experience both from marketing, sales and management to the company which is necessary for the company's competitiveness in the future", former owner and Production Manager Karel Blas commented.