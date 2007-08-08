Electronics Production | August 08, 2007
Nokia and STMicro intensifies co-operation<br>200 employees may have to leave Nokia
Nokia and STMicroelectronics today announced their intention to deepen their collaboration on the licensing and supply of integrated circuit designs and modem technologies for 3G and its evolution. The two companies also are negotiating a plan relating to transferring a part of Nokia's Integrated Circuit (IC) operations to STMicroelectronics. These plans means that almost 200 employees at Nokia in Finland and UK may have to leave the company.
The multifaceted agreement will enable STMicroelectronics to design and manufacture 3G chipsets based on Nokia's modem technologies, energy management and RF (radio frequency) technology and deliver complete solutions to Nokia and the open market.
At the same time, Nokia and STMicroelectronics are negotiating Nokia's IC operations transfer plan and accordingly, in order to reorganize and effect the planned competence transfer, Nokia will start the personnel consultation process required by local regulations with its personnel representatives. The transfer is anticipated to concern approximately 200 Nokia employees in Finland and the UK, and it is estimated to take place during the fourth quarter 2007.
Nokia has also awarded ST a design win of an advanced 3G HSPA (high-speed packet access) chipset supporting high data rates, which would be the first contribution of the acquired IC design operations. This design win represents ST's first win of a complete 3G chipset.
The collaboration between Nokia and STMicroelectronics is in line with the renewal of Nokia's chipset strategy. Nokia will continue to develop its leading-edge modem technology, which includes protocol software and related digital design for WCDMA/GSM and its evolution. This modem technology will then be licensed to chipset manufacturers who will develop and produce chipsets for Nokia. These manufacturers will also be able to produce and sell to the open market chipsets based on Nokia's modem technology.
“Nokia's strategy will be to collaborate with its semiconductor partners for full chipset solutions," said Niklas Savander, Executive Vice President, Technology Platforms, Nokia. “We have worked with STMicroelectronics for many years and the company is a perfect partner for this expanded collaboration."
“We are excited about the possibilities that the intended IC technology transfer will bring us," said Tommi Uhari, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST's Mobile, Multimedia & Communications Group. “The intended IC technology transfer, with the world-class engineering skills and licensing of Nokia's world-leading 3G modem technologies, will enhance our relationship with Nokia and will improve our competitive position."
The effectiveness of the licensing agreement remains conditional on the completion of the contemplated transactions.
At the same time, Nokia and STMicroelectronics are negotiating Nokia's IC operations transfer plan and accordingly, in order to reorganize and effect the planned competence transfer, Nokia will start the personnel consultation process required by local regulations with its personnel representatives. The transfer is anticipated to concern approximately 200 Nokia employees in Finland and the UK, and it is estimated to take place during the fourth quarter 2007.
Nokia has also awarded ST a design win of an advanced 3G HSPA (high-speed packet access) chipset supporting high data rates, which would be the first contribution of the acquired IC design operations. This design win represents ST's first win of a complete 3G chipset.
The collaboration between Nokia and STMicroelectronics is in line with the renewal of Nokia's chipset strategy. Nokia will continue to develop its leading-edge modem technology, which includes protocol software and related digital design for WCDMA/GSM and its evolution. This modem technology will then be licensed to chipset manufacturers who will develop and produce chipsets for Nokia. These manufacturers will also be able to produce and sell to the open market chipsets based on Nokia's modem technology.
“Nokia's strategy will be to collaborate with its semiconductor partners for full chipset solutions," said Niklas Savander, Executive Vice President, Technology Platforms, Nokia. “We have worked with STMicroelectronics for many years and the company is a perfect partner for this expanded collaboration."
“We are excited about the possibilities that the intended IC technology transfer will bring us," said Tommi Uhari, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST's Mobile, Multimedia & Communications Group. “The intended IC technology transfer, with the world-class engineering skills and licensing of Nokia's world-leading 3G modem technologies, will enhance our relationship with Nokia and will improve our competitive position."
The effectiveness of the licensing agreement remains conditional on the completion of the contemplated transactions.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments