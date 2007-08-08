Galileo Avionica Italia Selected Valor's DFM Software

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd has been selected by Galileo Avionica, to provide its DFM (Design for Manufacturability) software for design verification.

Valor's DFM software will help Galileo Avionica, the Italian branch of SELEX Sensors and Airborne Systems, a Finmeccanica Company that provides integrated sensors solutions and systems for defense and homeland security applications, to analyze and optimize designs for zero-defect, high-quality manufacturing. The accuracy of Valor's DFM analysis will be further enhanced through the use of Valor's Part Library (VPL) service – a massive repository containing accurate geometric data of more than 35 Million components.



Valor's DFM software is a unique, virtual manufacturing system which enables to simulate the entire production process of a chosen PCB, from design to manufacture to assembly, concurrently with the design process. It helps to optimize designs for excellence using a physical model of the PCB assembly, resulting in improved product quality, and revision spins being practically eliminated.