Prism in contract with NEE

Following an evaluation, UK-based NEE Controls Ltd. has chosen EMS-provider Prism Electronics Ltd. to supply printed circuit board assemblies, according to PCB007.

Prism offer a wide range of electronics manufacturing services with full engineering support, concentrating on long-term partnership relationships with each customer. Prism focus on the production of modest volumes of complex products.



Prism is an active member of Intellect, the AIMS network and the SMART group. Each of these provides important benchmarking opportunities and examples of best practices of the industry.