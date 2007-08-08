Nicosofra to take over Gimflex

French PCB maker Nicosofra has been approved by the French authorities to restructure the business of Gimflex.

Groupe NicoSofra recently has taken over Gimflex in Burnhaupt-le-Haut. The combined activities represent about 15 m EUR, the combined number of staff is about 140. The main activity of the group is in flexible pcbs, one third of the volume is exported. Both, roll-to-roll and panel production can be offered.



By the overtaking of Gimflex in Burnhaupt-le-Haut, which employs 36 people, Nicosofra will become the third largest PCB maker in France with an annual turnover of €15 million.