New contracts for TT Electronics

New contracts, including systems for the latest phase of the Eurofighter programme, have been won by TT electronics following the launch of the group's defence and aerospace growth initiative.

Subsidiary companies AB Connectors, MMG MagDev, TT electronic manufacturing services and Welwyn Components, have formed a single supply source to deliver integrated solutions to the group's UK based defence and aerospace customers, and are exhibiting jointly at DSEi 2007.



TT electronics Chief Executive Neil Rodgers says the initiative reflects the group's growing presence in the defence and aerospace sector. "By consolidating technical expertise and experience across our operations, we can offer customers seamless project management and high level confidentiality."



TT electronics provides services for sea, air and land based defence systems. This includes design support, assembly, integration and test of complex sub assemblies and global manufacturing of connectors, ferrites, magnets, wound components, resistors; LEDs and microelectronic assemblies.



"We are keen to support group companies that have identified development opportunities in the defence and aerospace market," said Rodgers. "Individually they each have a strong pedigree but their combined knowledge helps to consolidate our presence in the sector and further enhance our service to customers."



AB Connectors Ltd based in Wales, UK and Smithfield, USA is a market leader in the design and manufacture of connectors and interconnection systems for harsh environments, where high

performance and reliability are mandatory requirements. In addition to its range of standard products the company places great emphasis on providing tailor-made solutions to meet customer needs and has been awarded quality assurance approvals to ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001 and Mil 790.



MMG MagDev is one of Europe's leading suppliers of magnetics solutions, providing an extensive range of permanent magnets, magnet assemblies, soft ferrite cores, wound components and accessories. The company manufactures bespoke components for a range of applications,

including flight data recorders, head-up displays and anti-vibration units.



TT electronic manufacturing services (TTems) based in Rogerstone, South Wales, and with global facilities, has evolved to become a preferred supplier to major defence contractors. TTems provides

design support, assembly integration and test of highly complex electronic and electromechanical assemblies, operating a fully programmed managed process for cost effective solutions. The company has also announced that it is now a signatory to the SC21 programme (Supply Chain 21st Century), targeting AS9100 accreditation for 2008.



Welwyn Components has over 40 years' experience in the design, manufacture and supply of interoperable solutions for the defence and aerospace sectors. Based in Northumberland and with additional sister company manufacturing facilities in the USA and Asia, the company's multi-disciplined approach in the supply of custom microcircuits and resistor technology has set it as a global leader in its field. In addition to its continued investment in CECC, Welwyn has core

approvals including BS9450, ISO9001: 2000 and TS16949.