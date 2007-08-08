Sanmina-SCI may lose Lenovo

Due to repoorts saying that Sanmina-SCI would possibly lose one of its biggest customers the stock price fell significantly.

San Jose Mercury News reported that Sanmina-SCI fell 13 cents, or 5.2 percent, to $2.35 yesterday. The electronics maker may lose Lenovo Group, the world's third-biggest maker of personal computers, as a customer, said analysts at Credit Suisse. Sanmina shares, which fell Monday to their lowest level since October 2002, are down 32 percent so far this year.