Itermas – Elcom acquires APW Enclosures SAS

On July 25th an agreement were closed under which Itermas – Elcom acquires APW Enclosures SAS in Beauvais, France(former VERO Electronics).

Itermas – Elcom, based in Langen and Eisenberg – Germany, is a manufacturer of modular capsulants for electronic applications. Itermas – Elcom delivers both sub components and complete systems. By the acquisition of APW Enclosures SAS Itermas – Elcom's position in France will be strengthened.



APW Enclosures employs 30 people and the company's annual turnover is about €5 million.