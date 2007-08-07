Arrow acquires Centia Group Limited and AKS Group Nordic AB

Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Arrow will acquire Centia Group Limited and AKS Group Nordic AB ("Centia/AKS"), a specialty distributors of access infrastructure, security and virtualization software solutions.

"With the acquisition of Centia/AKS, we continue to execute on our strategic objective to pursue opportunities in fast-growing market segments. This transaction further diversifies our product portfolio in the European region and strengthens our strategic focus on software solutions - which is unique to Arrow and will enable us to continue to outgrow the market," said M. Catherine Morris, president, Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions.



Centia/AKS has over 120 employees throughout Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The joint linecard includes leading suppliers such as Citrix, VMware, and RSA. Centia/AKS support value-added resellers in delivering solutions that optimize, accelerate, monitor and secure an end user's IT environment. Total sales for 2007 are expected to exceed $120 million.



"Our reputation for technical excellence has been built up over 25 years. We are excited to become part of a world-class value-added distributor such as Arrow, and gain access to Arrow's significant resources and broad customer base. This partnership will create meaningful opportunities for our organization," said Yuri Pasea, founder and chairman, Centia/AKS.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining necessary government approvals, and is expected to be completed within the next 60 days.