Q&A with Identco's Sales Manager

Identco has been operating on the European market for about one year now. The American company wanted to break new ground with its specially designed labels for harsh environments. evertiq got the opportunity to have a chat with Mr Marcus Brunner, Sales Manager of Identco in Europe.

Q: Identco is originally an American company. For how long has Identco been operating in Europe?



A: Founded in 1986 by Scott Lucas on a single principle: “Build a customer focused company that wins clients by out servicing the competition". We start in Europe 26.07.2006 (round about one year) with IDENTCO Europe GmbH



Q: Were there any special industrial segments in Europe that caught the Americans interest?



A: IDENTCO will be the “Preferred Supplier" of label products to these markets: Medical, Automotive, Industrial, Electronics



Q: Did the implementation of the RoHS and WEEE directives mean any special business opportunities for Identco? If that was the case, in what way?



A: Yes, we make special lead free labels



Q: Identco so far has manufacturing in Mexico and US. Will Identco make any investments to start producing its products locally in Europe?



A: Yes, I think we will start the production in Europe next year