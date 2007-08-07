Electronics Production | August 07, 2007
Foundries may be out of capacity in 4Q07
Using data compiled from current foundry company guidance for 3Q07 and IC InsightsÕ foundry shipment and capacity forecasts for 4Q07, the soon-to-be-released August Update to The McClean Report alerts IC foundry customers about a possible shortfall of capacity at the major foundries by the end of 2007 and into 2008.
IC Insights Sends alert to IC Foundry Customers. Major IC foundries may be out of capacity in 4Q07 and early 2008.
As shown below in Figure 1, the Big 4 IC foundries (i.e., TSMC, UMC, SMIC, and Chartered) are forecast to go from operating, in total, at a capacity utilization rate of only 78.5% in 1Q07 to 97.5% in 4Q07! It should also be noted that the Big 4 foundries currently hold almost three-fourths of the total worldwide pure-play foundry capacity and 99% of the ²90nm capacity.
Figure 1.
IC Insights August Update states: Given the remarkable turnaround in the Big 4s capacity utilization during the first eight months of this year, IC foundry customers are strongly encouraged to begin attempting to secure their 4Q07 and 2008 capacity needs as soon as possible.
The largest foundry in the world, TSMC, is forecast to jump from a capacity utilization rate of 83% in 1Q07 to 100% in 4Q07. UMC, the second largest pure-play foundry, is encountering an even more dramatic turnaround, going from a capacity utilization rate of only 70% in 1Q07 to an expected 4Q07 utilization rate of 95%!
SMIC, the large China-based foundry, has significantly cut its capital spending over the past three years. The $720 million in capital expenditures planned by SMIC in 2007 are less than 40% of what it spent three years earlier in 2004Ñ$1.84 billion. As a result, with its shipments starting to heat up, SMIC is also expected to have a capacity utilization rate of over 90% in 4Q07.
Chartered is forecast to be the only Big 4 foundry under 90% capacity utilization in 4Q07 (88%). However, given IC InsightsÕ outlook for good IC industry growth in 2008, the company is likely to be over the 90% rate in the first half of next year.
In total, the Big 4 foundries are forecast to register 42% more wafer shipments in 4Q07 as compared to 1Q07. In contrast, their total wafer processing capacity is expected to increase only 14% over this same timeperiod! It should be noted that total capital spending by the Big 4 in 2007 is forecast to increase only 9%, after a moderate 8% increase in 2006.
Given the expectations for IC foundry demand in 2H07 and the full-year 2008, IC Insights believes that the Big 4 foundries are currently Òbehind the curveÓ in capital spending and capacity additions. This is the main reason why IC Insights believes the Big 4 foundries will need to be among the leaders in capital spending increases in 2008.
As shown below in Figure 1, the Big 4 IC foundries (i.e., TSMC, UMC, SMIC, and Chartered) are forecast to go from operating, in total, at a capacity utilization rate of only 78.5% in 1Q07 to 97.5% in 4Q07! It should also be noted that the Big 4 foundries currently hold almost three-fourths of the total worldwide pure-play foundry capacity and 99% of the ²90nm capacity.
Figure 1.
IC Insights August Update states: Given the remarkable turnaround in the Big 4s capacity utilization during the first eight months of this year, IC foundry customers are strongly encouraged to begin attempting to secure their 4Q07 and 2008 capacity needs as soon as possible.
The largest foundry in the world, TSMC, is forecast to jump from a capacity utilization rate of 83% in 1Q07 to 100% in 4Q07. UMC, the second largest pure-play foundry, is encountering an even more dramatic turnaround, going from a capacity utilization rate of only 70% in 1Q07 to an expected 4Q07 utilization rate of 95%!
SMIC, the large China-based foundry, has significantly cut its capital spending over the past three years. The $720 million in capital expenditures planned by SMIC in 2007 are less than 40% of what it spent three years earlier in 2004Ñ$1.84 billion. As a result, with its shipments starting to heat up, SMIC is also expected to have a capacity utilization rate of over 90% in 4Q07.
Chartered is forecast to be the only Big 4 foundry under 90% capacity utilization in 4Q07 (88%). However, given IC InsightsÕ outlook for good IC industry growth in 2008, the company is likely to be over the 90% rate in the first half of next year.
In total, the Big 4 foundries are forecast to register 42% more wafer shipments in 4Q07 as compared to 1Q07. In contrast, their total wafer processing capacity is expected to increase only 14% over this same timeperiod! It should be noted that total capital spending by the Big 4 in 2007 is forecast to increase only 9%, after a moderate 8% increase in 2006.
Given the expectations for IC foundry demand in 2H07 and the full-year 2008, IC Insights believes that the Big 4 foundries are currently Òbehind the curveÓ in capital spending and capacity additions. This is the main reason why IC Insights believes the Big 4 foundries will need to be among the leaders in capital spending increases in 2008.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments