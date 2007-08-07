Lloyd Doyle installs AOI in Canada

Lloyd Doyle continues to build on the success of its Automatic Optical Test systems for bare pcbs, with a further installation in Canada.

Existing customer Multifor Ltd of Quebec, has taken delivery of a redline 6000X 10 micron system which will allow them to scan their range of contemporary pcb manufacturing materials. Multifor specialises in high quality fast turnaround prototype boards and exports to customers around the world.



We are pleased to be able to continue our successful relationship with Multifor Ltd, commented Lloyd Doyle sales director Peter Coakley. The unique ability of the redline system to optically test a wide variety of pcb substrate/surface combinations make it ideally suited to a prototype environment where the customer demands complete flexibility.