Camtek posts loss

Camtek posted $15.3 million revenue for the second quarter, 45% less than $27.9 million for the corresponding quarter of 2006, but up 6% on the $14.5 million for the preceding quarter. The company posted a net loss of $3.5 million ($0.11 per share), compared with a net profit of $5.2 million ($0.17 per share) for the corresponding quarter.



The company predicts $17-20 million revenue for the third quarter.