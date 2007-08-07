Electronics Production | August 07, 2007
Nexergy managers earn six sigma black belts
Nexergy, a designer, integrator, and manufacturer of battery packs and chargers, announced today that two of its manufacturing and quality engineers have earned the Six Sigma Black Belt Certification.
These engineers have demonstrated, both by passing an examination and by completing a successful improvement project, that they possess the level of knowledge and experience to be awarded the Black Belt designation. The Six Sigma program originally was created at Motorola to dramatically improve processes by using data and statistical analysis to systematically eliminate defects and improve overall business performance.
Jon Krug, quality manager and senior manufacturing engineer for Nexergy, completed his Six Sigma Black Belt certification. Mitch Matheny, who was hired this summer by Nexergy as manufacturing engineer, earned his certification prior to joining the company. Both participated in the rigorous Six Sigma education process that includes many hours of classroom training as well as work on an applied project.
"This demonstrates our company's commitment to continual improvement," Phil Glandon, Nexergy's president and chief executive officer, stated. "We look to Jon and Mitch to help implement Six Sigma methods in all areas of our business as we work to bring better value to our customers and help them dramatically improve their competitive positions."
"Nexergy's products are used to power portable electronic devices that are often critical to a person's health, safety, and well being, so it's extremely important that we supply battery packs and chargers that are of unquestioned quality and reliability," Glandon continued. "In addition, our customers compete in a global economy, so we must continually improve our processes to deliver products with better value."
