SMT & Inspection | August 06, 2007
Orbotech reports loss and<br>announces acquisition
Orbotech Ltd. today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 3 D - Danish Diagnostic Development A/S ('DDD'), a privately-held Danish company that develops and manufactures gamma cameras for nuclear medicine. Orbotech also reports its results for the second quarter and the company improved slightly in its quarterly revenues but the results were down.
DDD is the world's leading manufacturer of cardiac gamma cameras, which it markets primarily in the United States through major industry suppliers that distribute them under their own brands.
Orbotech will pay approximately $39 million to the stockholders of DDD for the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of DDD. In addition, Orbotech will pay to the stockholders of DDD an earn-out, capped at approximately $6.5 million, based on DDD's performance during the years 2007 and 2008. The acquisition will be financed from internally-generated funds.
The Company believes that this transaction has the potential to generate approximately $30 million in annual revenues, based on DDD's current product offering and its short term research and development plans; and it is expected to be immediately accretive to Orbotech on a non-GAAP basis.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rani Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Orbotech, said: 'This acquisition is an important step in our strategy for growth and diversification into medical imaging as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of highly innovative technologies. DDD is an exceptional company with highly talented employees, world-class know-how and products whose outstanding caliber is recognized by the largest players in the industry. Moreover, the acquisition presents an opportunity for Orbotech to leverage its strong operational capabilities and resources.' Mr. Cohen added: 'The medical imaging industry presents solid growth drivers that will complement and balance Orbotech's core electronics business and deliver immediate and future value to our shareholders.'
The transaction is expected to close today. Following completion, DDD will form part of Orbotech's medical imaging operations.
Orbotech's revenues for the second quarter of 2007 totaled $88.6 million, compared to $86.1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2007 and $104.9 million in the second quarter a year ago. Net loss for the second quarter of 2007 was $3.4 million, or $0.10 per share (diluted), compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.17 per share (diluted), in the first quarter of 2007, and of $15.3 million, or $0.46 per share (diluted), in the second quarter of 2006. Net loss for the second quarter of 2007 includes a $4.8 million write-off of inventory ($4.4 million net of taxes), primarily related to previous generation, high-end printed circuit board ('PCB') products, as well as a charge of $5.0 million relating to the Company's write-off of its investment in Negevtech Ltd. Excluding these items, net of taxes, net income for the second quarter of 2007 was $6.0 million, or $0.18 per share (diluted).
Revenues for the first six months of 2007 totaled $174.7 million, compared to $206.3 million recorded in the first half of 2006. Net income for the first six months of 2007 was $2.2 million, or $0.07 per share (diluted), compared to net income of $29.4 million, or $0.89 per share (diluted) in the first six months of 2006. Excluding the write-offs, net of taxes, in the second quarter of 2007, net income for the first six months of 2007 was $11.6 million, or $0.35 per share (diluted).
Sales of equipment to the PCB industry relating to bare PCBs were $44.4 million in the second quarter of 2007, compared to $35.5 million in the first quarter of 2007, and $44.0 million in the second quarter of 2006. Sales of flat panel display ('FPD') inspection equipment were $11.2 million, compared to $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2007, and $29.3 million in the second quarter of last year. Sales of equipment to the PCB industry relating to assembled PCBs were $7.5 million, compared to $6.8 million in the first quarter this year, and $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2006. Sales of automatic check reading products were $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2007, compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2007, and $1.9 million recorded in the second quarter of 2006. In addition, service revenue for the second quarter increased marginally to $22.5 million from $22.2 million in the first quarter of 2007, and $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2006.
The Company completed the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $234 million, compared to $236 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting a positive operating cash flow for the quarter of approximately $11.7 million. Non-operating disbursements totaled approximately $16.7 million, comprised mainly of $14.3 million paid in connection with the acquisition of the Italian company, New System Srl., which develops and markets inkjet printing solutions for the bare PCB industry.
The increase in revenues from sales of bare PCB equipment was due partly to the introduction of the Discovery Ultra PCB-AOI system for high-end applications, which further extends the Company's Discovery PCB-AOI series; and also reflects another record quarter in sales of the Company's Paragon Direct Imaging system.
As the Company announced several weeks ago, the downturn in the highly cyclical FPD industry is estimated to be deeper than previously anticipated as LCD manufacturers delay the scheduled `move in' dates for their new fabrication facilities to mid-2008. However, given the strong bookings which are anticipated in the second half of 2007, and the significant indications of a substantial upturn next year, the Company believes that there will be a strong rebound in FPD revenues in 2008.
Commenting on the results, Rani Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our financial results for the quarter are in line with our expectations, particularly given the current conditions in the FPD industry. The PCB industry remains robust, and we have further strengthened our PCB product portfolio with the acquisition of New System during the quarter. We will continue to invest in research and development in both the PCB and FPD industries and to explore possible external opportunities for expansion." Mr. Cohen added: "We are also announcing today an important step in our strategy for growth and diversification into medical imaging, with the acquisition of 3 D - Danish Diagnostic Development A/S, the Danish manufacturer of gamma cameras for nuclear medicine. In addition to presenting an important entry into the medical imaging industry, this acquisition will provide an opportunity for Orbotech to leverage its strong operational capabilities and resources and will deliver immediate and future value to our shareholders."
Orbotech will pay approximately $39 million to the stockholders of DDD for the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of DDD. In addition, Orbotech will pay to the stockholders of DDD an earn-out, capped at approximately $6.5 million, based on DDD's performance during the years 2007 and 2008. The acquisition will be financed from internally-generated funds.
The Company believes that this transaction has the potential to generate approximately $30 million in annual revenues, based on DDD's current product offering and its short term research and development plans; and it is expected to be immediately accretive to Orbotech on a non-GAAP basis.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rani Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Orbotech, said: 'This acquisition is an important step in our strategy for growth and diversification into medical imaging as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of highly innovative technologies. DDD is an exceptional company with highly talented employees, world-class know-how and products whose outstanding caliber is recognized by the largest players in the industry. Moreover, the acquisition presents an opportunity for Orbotech to leverage its strong operational capabilities and resources.' Mr. Cohen added: 'The medical imaging industry presents solid growth drivers that will complement and balance Orbotech's core electronics business and deliver immediate and future value to our shareholders.'
The transaction is expected to close today. Following completion, DDD will form part of Orbotech's medical imaging operations.
Orbotech's revenues for the second quarter of 2007 totaled $88.6 million, compared to $86.1 million recorded in the first quarter of 2007 and $104.9 million in the second quarter a year ago. Net loss for the second quarter of 2007 was $3.4 million, or $0.10 per share (diluted), compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.17 per share (diluted), in the first quarter of 2007, and of $15.3 million, or $0.46 per share (diluted), in the second quarter of 2006. Net loss for the second quarter of 2007 includes a $4.8 million write-off of inventory ($4.4 million net of taxes), primarily related to previous generation, high-end printed circuit board ('PCB') products, as well as a charge of $5.0 million relating to the Company's write-off of its investment in Negevtech Ltd. Excluding these items, net of taxes, net income for the second quarter of 2007 was $6.0 million, or $0.18 per share (diluted).
Revenues for the first six months of 2007 totaled $174.7 million, compared to $206.3 million recorded in the first half of 2006. Net income for the first six months of 2007 was $2.2 million, or $0.07 per share (diluted), compared to net income of $29.4 million, or $0.89 per share (diluted) in the first six months of 2006. Excluding the write-offs, net of taxes, in the second quarter of 2007, net income for the first six months of 2007 was $11.6 million, or $0.35 per share (diluted).
Sales of equipment to the PCB industry relating to bare PCBs were $44.4 million in the second quarter of 2007, compared to $35.5 million in the first quarter of 2007, and $44.0 million in the second quarter of 2006. Sales of flat panel display ('FPD') inspection equipment were $11.2 million, compared to $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2007, and $29.3 million in the second quarter of last year. Sales of equipment to the PCB industry relating to assembled PCBs were $7.5 million, compared to $6.8 million in the first quarter this year, and $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2006. Sales of automatic check reading products were $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2007, compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2007, and $1.9 million recorded in the second quarter of 2006. In addition, service revenue for the second quarter increased marginally to $22.5 million from $22.2 million in the first quarter of 2007, and $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2006.
The Company completed the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $234 million, compared to $236 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting a positive operating cash flow for the quarter of approximately $11.7 million. Non-operating disbursements totaled approximately $16.7 million, comprised mainly of $14.3 million paid in connection with the acquisition of the Italian company, New System Srl., which develops and markets inkjet printing solutions for the bare PCB industry.
The increase in revenues from sales of bare PCB equipment was due partly to the introduction of the Discovery Ultra PCB-AOI system for high-end applications, which further extends the Company's Discovery PCB-AOI series; and also reflects another record quarter in sales of the Company's Paragon Direct Imaging system.
As the Company announced several weeks ago, the downturn in the highly cyclical FPD industry is estimated to be deeper than previously anticipated as LCD manufacturers delay the scheduled `move in' dates for their new fabrication facilities to mid-2008. However, given the strong bookings which are anticipated in the second half of 2007, and the significant indications of a substantial upturn next year, the Company believes that there will be a strong rebound in FPD revenues in 2008.
Commenting on the results, Rani Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our financial results for the quarter are in line with our expectations, particularly given the current conditions in the FPD industry. The PCB industry remains robust, and we have further strengthened our PCB product portfolio with the acquisition of New System during the quarter. We will continue to invest in research and development in both the PCB and FPD industries and to explore possible external opportunities for expansion." Mr. Cohen added: "We are also announcing today an important step in our strategy for growth and diversification into medical imaging, with the acquisition of 3 D - Danish Diagnostic Development A/S, the Danish manufacturer of gamma cameras for nuclear medicine. In addition to presenting an important entry into the medical imaging industry, this acquisition will provide an opportunity for Orbotech to leverage its strong operational capabilities and resources and will deliver immediate and future value to our shareholders."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments