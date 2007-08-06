PCB | August 06, 2007
American firm says it will evolutionize<br>electronics manufacturing
Verdant Electronics announced that it conceived and is developing an “evolutionary" new technology for both Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs) which promises to dramatically improve the way electronic products are made.
This new methodology Verdant Electronics has come up with, according to the American company, greatly reduces the number of process steps used to create electronic assemblies, simplifying PCB fabrication and assembly, thereby reducing cost and improving reliability.
The core idea is to build and interconnect electronic assemblies in reverse order from the traditional methods. Rather than having components mounted on PCBs and soldered, fully tested and burned IC packages and components of all types are placed on a carrier, encapsulated and subsequently plated with circuits making direct connection to component terminations without solder.
The reverse order interconnection process, which takes inspiration from earlier bare die multichip module technologies of the 1990s, is significant and far-reaching in its implications. For example, the three currently defined sectors for electronics manufacturing include PCB, components and assembly. These three sectors are now reduced to two because printed circuit manufacture and assembly are essentially fused into one continuous manufacturing operation.
Verdant Electronics' novel concept leads to the elimination of many inefficient processes associated with PCB fabrication and PCB assembly. A huge benefit is the elimination of solder from the assembly process which has become a highly contentious and frustrating issue as the industry moves to “lead-free" soldering technologies.
The new approach is said to obviate the many problems associated with lead-free solder while creating electronic products that use less energy in manufacture, use fewer materials in construction, will not employ any restricted materials, and will ultimately be smaller, lighter, less costly and more reliable. This is a very “green" technology that uniquely supports the global movement toward more environmentally friendly electronic products.
The core idea is to build and interconnect electronic assemblies in reverse order from the traditional methods. Rather than having components mounted on PCBs and soldered, fully tested and burned IC packages and components of all types are placed on a carrier, encapsulated and subsequently plated with circuits making direct connection to component terminations without solder.
The reverse order interconnection process, which takes inspiration from earlier bare die multichip module technologies of the 1990s, is significant and far-reaching in its implications. For example, the three currently defined sectors for electronics manufacturing include PCB, components and assembly. These three sectors are now reduced to two because printed circuit manufacture and assembly are essentially fused into one continuous manufacturing operation.
Verdant Electronics' novel concept leads to the elimination of many inefficient processes associated with PCB fabrication and PCB assembly. A huge benefit is the elimination of solder from the assembly process which has become a highly contentious and frustrating issue as the industry moves to “lead-free" soldering technologies.
The new approach is said to obviate the many problems associated with lead-free solder while creating electronic products that use less energy in manufacture, use fewer materials in construction, will not employ any restricted materials, and will ultimately be smaller, lighter, less costly and more reliable. This is a very “green" technology that uniquely supports the global movement toward more environmentally friendly electronic products.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments