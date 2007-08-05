Jabil to Form Consumer Division

Jabil will establish the Consumer Electronics division with dedicated resources designed to meet the unique needs of the consumer products industry.

The division will address the marketplace needs of mobility (cell phones and mobile products), connected displays (televisions), set-top boxes and peripheral products. Dedicated design resources combined with vertically integrated supply chain solutions and certain existing and planned manufacturing operations, will provide a full complement of assets to provide low cost solutions for consumer electronics customers.



Seventeen year Jabil veteran John P. Lovato was named Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Division, effective September 1, 2007. “The consumer electronics sector represents an enormous market opportunity for Jabil as major consumer product companies around the world are adopting outsourcing as their go-to-market strategy. These customers tend to be very product focused and prefer suppliers with deep product knowledge and expertise. They also favor vertical integration of certain technologies and capabilities. Jabil's new divisional focus and the complementary services of Green Point will allow us to address both of these needs," said Lovato.