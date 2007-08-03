Unimicron lands Nokia and Apple orders

PCB producer Unimicron Technology has recently climbed to the world's No.1 spot in the field of supplying high-density interconnect PCB boards for mobile phones.

The company has edged out Compeq Manufacturing to become the biggest supplier for companies such as Nokia and Apple. Investors estimated that the company will generate revenue up to US$1.2

billion throughout this year, making the company No.3 player of PCBs for various purposes, cens reports.



The company has been receiving PCB orders from Apple for the iPhone and from Nokia for N95 phone. In the first Quarter this year the company shipped 63 million PCB boards and 70 million in the following quarter.