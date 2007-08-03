Arrow signs connectBlue

Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement to distribute connectBlue's products and services in northern Europe. The deal covers the full range of connectBlue wireless products in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the Baltic countries, together with the UK and Ireland.

connectBlue is a provider of wireless solutions for demanding applications in segments including industrial automation, medical, instrumentation, diagnostics, logistics/transportation and point of sales. Based on Bluetooth technology, WLAN and IEEE 802.15.4 (ZigBee), connectBlue provides ready-to-use products and modules as well as custom design solutions in both hardware and software.



Explaining the background to the announcement, Mats Andersson, Arrow Nordic subsystems marketing and engineering director, said: “connectBlue has a close relationship with NXP, as does Arrow. This new agreement means that our customers will be able to develop wireless-enabled products using connectBlue modules based on NXP semiconductors knowing that, should they move into high volume production, they can migrate to discrete NXP semiconductor solutions with Arrow. Similarly, customers who are intending to develop using discrete ICs will have the ability to prototype using connectBlue modules. In either case, software investment will be preserved, reducing development expense and time to market."



Martin Engdahl, sales director, connectBlue, added: “Arrow's extensive technical sales resources have been further strengthened recently by the creation of a dedicated subsystems team in the Nordic region and we look forward to a successful relationship with them."



Photocaptions

Karin Jensen, Arrow Nordic semiconductor marketing and engineering director, and Rolf Nilsson, president, connectBlue.