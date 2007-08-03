Russia Jabil's next hot destination

EMS providers are always seeking for new hot destinations. Cheap labor, low manufacturing costs and an eye on profit are filling Jabil with wanderlust.

During a shareholder meeting Jabil's CEO Tim Main told that the company sees the future in Russia. Today Jabil has an expanding presence already in China, India, Mexico, Vietnam and Ukraine.



According to the CEO Jabil is looking at more and more low-cost locations around the world, local media reports. Main also explained that the company was looking to invest in several locations in Africa too, but decided that at the moment it is not the right time for that.



While the EMS industry is going through difficult times, Main said that Jabil is making more money than before.