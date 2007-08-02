GSPK Circuits Opens in Spain

UK Based PCB Producer GSPK Circuits further strengthened its long term relationship and commitment to servicing the European market by opening a dedicated office in Spain.

Building on their extensive customer base and as part of the ongoing development of their European strategy, this new office, located in Manlleu, Barcelona, is set to capitalise upon the growing influence GSPK Circuits is having particularly within the Spanish, Portugese and French markets.



This move is set to strengthen the company's operational activities within these countries, as well as the rest of Europe, and enable the company to be more responsive to the ongoing progress being made in Spain.



“This is another positive step forward for GSPK Circuits Ltd" – commented Steve Lloyd, Managing Director of GSPK Circuits. “Forty per cent of our existing sales revenue is generated from exports to Europe and we are witnessing enormous success within these markets. The timing is right for us and we are spending a great deal of time integrating and fostering crucial relationships with governments and the public and private sectors."



Lloyd Continued by saying – “This tactical development will provide us with a platform from which to actively pursue and respond to market opportunities and increase awareness of our printed circuit board manufacturing capabilities. It will also provide us with the prospect of promoting our own product range including the well renowned Reflecta-finish, particularly designed and developed to benefit LED markets, Thermal Management and CU+" Our aim is to expand this operation at a fast rate so European companies can benefit from our extensive PCB capabilities, fast turnaround and key customer service.



Pictured, from left to right: Raquel Miras, Agusti Montanez and Marta Bach.