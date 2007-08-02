Elmos builds distributor base in Asia

Elmos Semiconductor AG has signed contracts with three Asian distributors. The partners will sell the complete ELMOS portfolio of application and customer specific ICs (ASSPs and ASICs), certain ASSPs will even be delivered directly from stock in Asia.

The partner companies for distribution are Sensor & Solution Co. (SNS) for South Korea, Satori for Japan and Mostyle for Taiwan and China.



“The new distributors in the Asian region are true sales multiples for Elmos. They will focus on new customers in our target markets and comprehensively assist them", says Dr. Frank Rottmann, member of the board for development and sales of Elmos Semiconductor AG.



The cooperation facilitates the acquisition and logistical handling of new orders within automotive, industrial and consumer markets as well as medical technology.



„These distributors are ideal partners for our products, due to their broad customer base, sophisticated application know-how and reliability", states Rottmann.