PCB | August 02, 2007
DDi's Q2 net sales increased 13%
DDi Corp reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2007. The Company reported second quarter 2007 net sales of $49.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million, and net income of $2.0 million.
Second quarter 2007 net sales of $49.1 million increased 13 percent sequentially from the first quarter 2007 net sales of $43.4 million, and increased 12 percent over PCB sales of $43.7 million in the second quarter of 2006. Second quarter 2007 total net sales decreased 6 percent over the same period in 2006 of $52.5 million which included the assembly business of approximately $8.8 million in sales.
Gross margin as a percentage of net sales increased to 22.9 percent for the second quarter of 2007 from 18.4 percent in the first quarter of 2007. Gross margin also increased from the prior year second quarter of 19.2 percent of total net sales and 21.3 percent of PCB sales.
Mikel Williams, Chief Executive Officer of DDi Corp., stated, “I am very pleased with our second quarter's operating performance as well as the financial results for the period. During the quarter, we registered solid gains in meeting customer demand and loaded our facilities with a better mix of work, which along with improved manufacturing performance and tight cost controls, resulted in our best quarter's performance in years."
Total sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2007 were $3.3 million, or 6.8 percent of net sales, compared on a sequential basis to $3.1 million, or 7.2 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2007, and were down from the prior year second quarter of $4.0 million, or 7.7 percent of net sales. The decrease in dollars spent from the prior year second quarter is primarily due to the elimination of sales and marketing costs associated with the assembly business sold in September 2006.
Total general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2007 were $3.9 million, or 7.9 percent of net sales, slightly higher on a sequential basis compared to $3.8 million, or 8.8 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2007, primarily due to higher management incentives partially offset by lower audit costs in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Compared to the prior year second quarter, general and administrative expenses increased from $3.4 million, or 6.4 percent of net sales, primarily due to higher non-cash compensation expense and management incentives in 2007 compared to 2006.
Gross margin as a percentage of net sales increased to 22.9 percent for the second quarter of 2007 from 18.4 percent in the first quarter of 2007. Gross margin also increased from the prior year second quarter of 19.2 percent of total net sales and 21.3 percent of PCB sales.
Mikel Williams, Chief Executive Officer of DDi Corp., stated, “I am very pleased with our second quarter's operating performance as well as the financial results for the period. During the quarter, we registered solid gains in meeting customer demand and loaded our facilities with a better mix of work, which along with improved manufacturing performance and tight cost controls, resulted in our best quarter's performance in years."
Total sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2007 were $3.3 million, or 6.8 percent of net sales, compared on a sequential basis to $3.1 million, or 7.2 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2007, and were down from the prior year second quarter of $4.0 million, or 7.7 percent of net sales. The decrease in dollars spent from the prior year second quarter is primarily due to the elimination of sales and marketing costs associated with the assembly business sold in September 2006.
Total general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2007 were $3.9 million, or 7.9 percent of net sales, slightly higher on a sequential basis compared to $3.8 million, or 8.8 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2007, primarily due to higher management incentives partially offset by lower audit costs in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Compared to the prior year second quarter, general and administrative expenses increased from $3.4 million, or 6.4 percent of net sales, primarily due to higher non-cash compensation expense and management incentives in 2007 compared to 2006.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments