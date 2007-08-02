PVA trials Electrolube WBPs

Electrolube has announced a positive trial of its sprayable water based conformal coating with PVA, a specialist manufacturer of automated and manual adhesive dispensing and selective spray coating equipment.

Electrolube provided PVA with the high performance WBPs conformal coating for trials on their most

flexible selective coating and adhesive process system, the PVA650.



Utilizing the FCS200-ES atomized spray valve, Electrolube's water based conformal coating was trialled by applying the coating at various speeds, pressures and heights onto acetate sheets. During the tests, the patterns were inspected for cleanliness, overspray and overall finish.



Jon Urquhart, Senior Applications Engineer at Precision Valve & Automation (PVA) comments, “We are very pleased with the performance of Electrolube's WBPs coating. The processes through the machine worked well, the consistency of spray was good and there was no need to modify

anything, no thinning required. It was very easy to use due to its water based formulation and left no solvents to clean up."