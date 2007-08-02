Good results for Nokia in Q2

Mobile phone maker Nokia has reported an net sales of EUR 12.6 billion and EPS of EUR 0.72 in Q2 2007.

Net income rose to 2.83 billion euros from 1.14 billion euros a year earlier. Leading device portfolio drives estimated 38% market share and strongly increased device margins.



The increase in operating profit for the second quarter 2007 was driven by an improved gross margin, compared to the second quarter 2006, primarily due to Mobile Phones newer and more profitable higher end products, like the Nokia 6300, Nokia 5200 and Nokia 5300.



“Nokia continued to grow in the second quarter thanks to an excellent performance from our device businesses. Nokia's share of the global device market improved to an estimated 38%, while operating margins in our device businesses were at their highest level in three years. Diluted EPS was up 39% year on year, excluding special items, Nokia's CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo said.