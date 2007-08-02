Jabil digs into Military & Aerospace

US based EMS provider Jabil is moving more and more manufacturing work abroad. However the company is now looking more into Military and Aerospace which will be produce in the US.

Steve Borges, vice president of business development for Jabil in America explains to Tbo that his job is to fill the US plants with projects for military and aerospace clients.



By autumn the company will transform its largest Florida plant to military and aerospace work. At the moment Military and Aerospace is just 2% of the annual revenue for the company, approximately $205 million. However the business is growing 30% or more per year.



Military and Aerospace contracts can last for five to ten years, not five to ten months as Jabil typically works. Jabil plans to expand one of its St. Petersburg plants from 30,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet manufacturing space over the next few years.