Farnell starts with connector lines

ITT Electronic Components has named Farnell as the first pan-European stockist for its Cannon Universal Contacts and Mini RF connectors.

An independent range of SMT contacts, the new series of Universal Contacts provides an electrical connection between a device and a PCB. Manufactured as a single piece stamped product, incorporating pre-load and anti-lift features, new Universal Contacts have been designed to replace traditional interfaces where the contact is custom designed into the component.



Comments Sam Pease, Supplier Account Manager, Farnell - Europe and Asia Pacific: 'These two new interconnect series will be of tremendous interest to our Pan European customer base, many of whom will be seeing these innovative solutions for the first time'.