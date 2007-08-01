Sanmina-SCI FireComm Awarded Contract

Sanmina-SCI Corporation today announced its Defense and Aerospace Systems Division has been awarded a contract by the United States Air Force under the Reliability Information Analysis Center (RIAC) program administered by the Defense Technical Information Center to redesign the F-15C/D Integrated Communication Control Panel (ICCP).

Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division will team up with experts from the Department of Defense (DoD) RIAC, operated by Wyle Laboratories, on this program. The ICCP redesign will utilize Sanmina-SCI's third-generation FireComm(TM) intercommunications system to provide advanced capabilities in terms of digital audio and data processing. The FireComm system will also offer enhanced voice warning, secure wireless capabilities, and an open architecture to support both network-centric operations and the integration of evolving technologies at the lowest possible cost.



"We are extremely proud to see the F-15C/D ICCP redesign effort using the FireComm intercommunications system technology. The entire Defense and Aerospace Systems team is confident that our engineering design, manufacturing and quality will result in outstanding system performance for the United States Air Force. Upon successful qualification, we hope to see the FireComm system integrated into the entire F-15C/D fleet," said Jim Cocke, Senior Vice President of Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division.



Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division is a proven leader in airborne intercommunications systems with more than 40 years of experience in the defense and aerospace industry. This award leverages the previous successful integration of digital audio and data intercommunications systems into numerous other fixed and rotary wing aircraft.