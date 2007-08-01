Kemet establish Strategic Marketing and<br>Business Development Organization

Kemet has establish a Strategic Marketing and Business Development Organization. This organization will focus on the complete Strategic Marketing function and consolidate all of Kemet's marketing functions under one individual.

To lead the new organization, Dr. Dan Persico has been named Vice President, Strategic Marketing and Business Development, reporting to the CEO. Dan holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Texas and is a seasoned veteran of the electronics industry. At KEMET, he has served as

Director of Tantalum Technology, Vice President of Tantalum Technology, Vice President of Organic Process Technology, and, most recently, Vice President of Technical Marketing and Business Development for the Tantalum Business Unit.



Jim Bruorton, Vice President, Channel Marketing; Joe Porter, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Administration; and Dean Dimke, Director of Corporate and Marketing Communications, and their staffs, will report to Dr. Persico.



As Kemet continues to develop specialty businesses based on niche product offerings, the company's development activities must parallel those of its OEM customers. It is more critical than ever to maintain "mind share" and "board share" and to nurture relationships with existing OEM

customers. To this end, Bruce Meyer, currently VP, Sales-Americas, will draw on his extensive global experience in this area to assume the position of Vice President, Marketing- Direct Customers. Bruce will also report to Dr. Persico.



John Drabik is promoted to Vice President, Sales-Americas, replacing Bruce Meyer and reporting to Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Kelly Vogt. John holds a B.S. in Marketing from Purdue University. He began his career with Kemet in 1997 as a Sales Trainee in the company's "Farm Team" sales development program. He has held positions of increasing responsibility in Sales and Product Management since that time, including Sales Representative, District Manager, Product Manager-Ceramic SMD, and, most recently, Director, Product Line Management, Ceramic.