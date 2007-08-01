1600 Airbus jobs to be axed in UK

EADS which is the owner of AIRBUS has signalled further restructuring at its European plants.

The restructuring will affect the Broughton plant in North Wales. The company has 11,500 people employees in the UK. The company wants to sell parts of its operation at Filton near Bristol, and will also reorganise the Welsh operation. As part of its efficiency program the company plans to axe 10000 jobs in Europe and 1600 are expected to go in the UK, local media reports.