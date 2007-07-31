World's biggest LCD panel plant under way

Sharp Corp. plans to spend about $3.2 billion to build the world's biggest plant to manufacture liquid crystal display panels for televisions in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture.

The new plant will be bigger than Sharp's current base for LCD panel production in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, is expected to start operations by March 2010.



To meet the growing demand for large LCDs for televisions in North America and Europe, Sharp was expected to use materials that would make it possible to fabricate LCD panels for large-screen televisions with extremely high levels of efficiency.



The company also plans to build a solar cell plant on a new 1.27 million square metre site in Sakai city with a production volume of around 1,000 megawatts per year for thin-film solar cells, the company said.