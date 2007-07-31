Delta Plans to Copy Foxconn LED Concept

According to Delta Electronics CEO Yancey Hai the company has set up a LED R&D team in Taipei and Taoyuan. Delta is not ruling out to possibility of copying Foxconn Electronics' business model of investing in the LED market.

The LED R&D teams will focus on LED-end products. Mr. Hai also clamed that Delta is not ruling out to possibility of copying Foxconn Electronics' business model of investing in the LED market.To straight its position on the growing LED chip market the company is considering making strategic alliances or further investments in LED chip makers.