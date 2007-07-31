New VPs at Fujitsu Microelectronics Europe

Fujitsu Microelectronics Europe has appointed two new Vice Presidents as part of an internal restructure focusing on customer and market needs.

All product marketing and development functions are now fully integrated under Dirk Weinsziehr who becomes Vice President, Marketing and Development.



All sales and supply chain functions are now consolidated under Brendan McKearney who becomes Vice President, Sales and Supply Chain. Both Weinsziehr and McKearney have considerable experience in the electronics market.



Weinsziehr joined Fujitsu from Philips Kommunikations Industrie in 1994 as a Sales Engineer for Telecom accounts and later became Marketing Manager for Multimedia Products. He took over the ASIC Marketing & Application department in February 2000 and became Senior Marketing Director in 2001, a post he held until his latest appointment as Vice President, Marketing & Development.



Brendan McKearney joined Fujitsu from Hartmann & Braun in 1989. He has held a number of marketing positions within Fujitsu starting in Marketing Communications before moving to non-volatile memory and spending almost five years as DRAM Marketing Manager. This was followed by three years as Director of the Display Business Unit where he was responsible for European sales and marketing for PDP and LCD products before being appointed Senior Sales Director in 2001, the post he held until becoming Vice President, Sales and Supply chain this month.



The aim of these changes is to create a more tightly integrated organisation leading to better communications, faster decision making. All the operational business is consolidated in two functional divisions – one focused on developing right-sized solutions for the market and the other focused on selling these solutions and satisfying customer needs.