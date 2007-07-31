Green Hills Opens Munich Office

US based Green Hills Software Inc. has appointed Mr. Norbert Eichner as Regional Sales Manager for Southern Germany. He will be based in the company's newly established Munich area office.

Green Hills Software has a sales office in Bonn and headquarters for Germany are located in Karlsruhe. Norbert Eichner joins from IBM/Rational where he was account manager for the Bavarian region, covering key accounts. Prior to this he was account manager for Team Siemens and Infineon/Comneon with responsibility for licences, training and consulting.



Mr Eichner completed a diploma in business and economics (VWA) at the Administration and Economy University in Munich.