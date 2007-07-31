SUSS MicroTec announce New Gamma XPress

SUSS MicroTec has launched the Gamma XPress, an advanced coating cluster targeting wafer bumping as well as LED manufacturing applications.

The Gamma XPress coating cluster is offered in different configurations designed for specific applications. These include gold bump coating, under bump metal or redistribution coating, high volume LED coating as well as standard and dry film developing. The market-oriented concept of the Gamma XPress combines an efficient and flexible production setup with short lead times, thus helping to keep the customers' time to market to a minimum.



“The Gamma XPress is the perfect match for today's most demanding performance requirements in the field of wafer bumping and high volume LED manufacturing", says Rolf Wolf, General Manager, SUSS MicroTec's Lithography Division. “This unique coat and develop cluster combines best value and excellent quality addressing the needs for flexible, clean, and reliable coating processes."