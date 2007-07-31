Welsh Manufacturing Industry has life in it yet

The recent spate of manufacturing job losses has cast a dark shadow over this once pivotal sector of the Welsh economy. A number of business owners and industry experts across the country remain more confident than ever about its future and expect the technology and manufacturing industries to continue making a valuable contribution to our communities for many decades to come.

One such business owner and long time manufacturing worker is Philip Lawrence from Pencoed.

Having recently purchased automotive firm Floform in Welshpool, Mid Wales from its English owners, Mr Lawrence believes it is all about how you approach it.



The Welsh owned firm which employs more than 100 people currently exports around 70% of its spark plugs electrodes, diesel injector sleeves and semiconductor mounts to a range of blue chip companies around the world. These include Volvo, Hyundai, Bosch, IR and Micro-Semi in America.



Another company which has had to completely reinvent itself in order to survive is Newbridge-based Axiom Manufacturing Services.



The company which formerly manufactured hi-fi systems for the consumer market transformed itself into one of the top ten UK contract electronics manufacturers, providing components, sub-assemblies and products for use in the medical, industrial, defence and aerospace sectors in the UK after adopting a continuous innovation and quality strategy.



Managing Director, Shaun Ashmead said: “In a highly competitive environment where everyone is looking for an advantage, your investment in your people is what will set you apart from the competition.