Netlist opens new plant in China

Netlist has commenced volume-production, ahead of schedule, at its new manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, near Shanghai.

Netlist Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Netlist, Inc., is the Company's first overseas manufacturing facility. The plant 40,000-square-foot facility, located in the Export Processing Zone within the Suzhou Industrial Park, expands the Company's manufacturing capacity and initially employs 75 people.



The factory is set up for SMT and test operations for Netlist's high-performance memory subsystems for the server and high-performance computing and communications markets.



Victor Koo, a 30-year veteran of the electronic industry and a former executive at Milpitas, CA-based Solectron Corp. and Taiwan-based Foxconn Technologies, will lead Netlist's China operation as General Manager.