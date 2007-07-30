Promation & Flextronics in agreement

Promation Inc., specializing in PCB Handling Solutions, and Flextronics, have agreed to go “head to head" on the soccer field at the Flextronics' Guadalajara campus.

Promation Inc. is sponsoring students from various local SE Wisconsin high schools who wish to play competitive soccer in Guadalajara, Mexico during the week of August 6, 2007.



Flextronics has graciously allowed these students the opportunity to receive a tour of their electronics manufacturing facilities to educate them on how electronics products are built. After the tour, the local Flextronics' soccer team and Promation's soccer team will go “head to head" on the soccer field located on the Flextronics campus with an emphasis on sportsmanship.



Gary Goldberg, President and CEO of Promation, said, “I am grateful that Flextronics' has extended this wonderful opportunity to these students to view their premier manufacturing facilities in Guadalajara and, of course, play us in a spirited game of soccer."