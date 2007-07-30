Suspicions have been raised among our readers since we last week published an article about Medison, an OEM who offers lap-top computers for 100 Euros (about $150). Medison founder and CEO Valdi Ivancic (picture) claim that Medison is a legit business.

evertiq earlier reported about Medison. A computer maker who builds their own lap-top computers with an OEM-partner in Brazil. The computers will be retailed for approximately 100 Euros per unit, only available from Medison's own Web Site.Swedish local news-paper di.se made an interview with Mr. Ivancic who sounded a bit tensed when asked why Medison on its Web Site illustrates its own lap-top computer “Medison Celebrity" with images taken from competing computer maker Clevos' Web Site. It was published along a privacy policy disclaimer which verbatim looks exactly the same as the one on Apple's Web Site.Mr. Ivancic said Medison had the permission from Clevos to use the images. He also said he didn't know the privacy policy text was the same as on Apple's Web Site. Medison also had an advertising link on its page linked to Telecom Operator Tele2, which was posted without permission by Tele2. However that was a human error Mr. Ivancic admitted. The reason why it wasn't removed was because there are only five people in the Medison organisation. He also said Medison is no scam and that the business is legit, however he understands that some people might think this is a bit fishy.Medison has set up a joint venture in Sao Paulo, Brazil where the lap-tops are being produced. But with respect to the partners he will not tell the name of the other producer. He will not give any number of employees in Sao Paulo, the name of any Component Supplier, PCB producer or any other partner. However it is known that the Component Supplier is based in Asia.According to the news paper, Mr. Ivancic said the launch date for Medison Celebrity remains even though Medison has received far more orders than expected. If delays occur, everyone who has ordered a Celebrity will have its money back.