Electronics Production | July 30, 2007
Kontron boosts 2Q net earnings by 71%
In the second quarter of 2007 Kontron AG has
continued to advance dynamic business develops and boosted revenue and most notably profit by an additional, significant measure.
At EUR 111.7 million, proceeds were 20 percent above the prior year period (EUR 93.3 million), while
the increase totaled 24 percent adjusted by currency fluctuations. In the first half-year revenues were up to EUR 207.6 million by comparison with EUR 179.9 million recorded in the same period last year.
Orders on the books, recorded at EUR 256.7 million, also reached a new record level, by comparison with a volume of EUR 219.6 million at the turn of the year. The volume of design wins was up from EUR 110.3 million recorded in the first half of 2006 to EUR 128.9 million in the first half of 2007.
As a result of the Profit Improvement Program earnings put in stronger growth than sales. Posting EBIT of EUR 10.4 million, Kontron's second quarter performance was 55 percent above the same period last year (EUR 6.7 million). With a look to the first half of the year, the EBIT figure stands at EUR 17.2 million over EUR 11.8 million in the prior year period. Accordingly, the surplus for the period also showed a very positive development in the second quarter, and is up by 71 percent to EUR 7.9 million over EUR 4.6 million in the same period last year. In the first half-year, surplus for the period amounted to EUR 12.8 million over EUR 8 million in the prior year period.
ATCA technology will remain the key driver of future growth. This advanced technology will not only be utilized in the telecommunication industry, but will be making increasing inroads in new applications in security and medical technologies. The company is confirming its forecast for 2007 of double-digit growth, in connection with disproportionately strong gains in earnings.
