Electronics Production | July 30, 2007
Spanish Furas to become part of Leoni
Leoni will acquire the activities of the Spanish cable manufacturer and assembler Furas to round off its portfolio of power cord products subject to cartel authority approval.
With annual sales of about EUR 43 million and about 310 employees, the company, which was established in 1969 and is based in Spain and Morocco, is among Europe's leading manufacturers of cordsets for the electrical appliance industry.
Furas cables are used mainly for small electrical appliances, professional power tools and industrial pumps. With this acquisition in its Electrical Appliances business unit, Leoni will offer its customers a comprehensive range of products in the high-quality power cord segment and will broaden its footprint in the European market. Supported by Furas' extensive know-how, Leoni also plans to expand its position in the Chinese market for rubber-insulated and fabric-braided cables and power cords.
