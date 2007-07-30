Sanmina-SCI operations in Australia merged with Startronics

According to a letter send out to Sanmina-SCI's suppliers Sanmina-SCi has merged its operation's in Austria and local EMS Firm Startronics PTY LTD.

The letter can be read below:



Date: 26 July 2007

Author: RYAN CHIN

Subject:MERGER BETWEEN SANMINA-SCI'S OPERATION IN AUSTRALIA AND STARTRONICS PTY LTD



Dear Suppliers,



We are pleased to announce that we are now officially part of Startronics Group. There will be an official notification send out in the coming weeks.



All current Perth Purchasing operations and processes including RTF and EDI will still remain. For future Purchase Orders, both the Bill/Ship to addresses will be to:



247 Balcatta Road

Balcatta

Western Australia 6021



Please feel free to contact either myself or your normal purchasing contact for specific details if required.



Thank you all for all your continuous support.



Thanks and Best Regards.



Ryan Chin

Materials Manager

+61 8 9441 5514



--- END ---



evertiq will get back with more details on this deal when available.