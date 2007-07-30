Cicor appoints new Head of PCB Division

André Müller will become the new Head of the PCB Division and Group Management member for Cicor Technologies from August 1, 2007.

He will continue in his role as CEO at Cicorel SA, Boudry, a position he has occupied since March 2006. After graduating as an engineer (dipl. Ing.) at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), André Müller acquired a wide range of experience working at senior management level in international industrial companies in Switzerland and abroad.