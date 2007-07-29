Promation launch E-Series Convoyers

Promation, specializing in PCB Handling Equipment, Selective Robotic Soldering, Laser Mark and Technical Workstations, announces that it has developed a new line of handling solutions.

Gary Goldberg, President and CEO, said, “The new E-Series line has been created to compete in a cost-competitive global market by mixing value-added features with cost-valued manufacturing practices. For our North American operations, this line should set a new standard for all future pricing within this business segment."



Promation will continue to offer its Standard and Signature Series lines that serves those customers requiring special or slightly modified handling requirements.