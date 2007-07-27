Viasystems expands Mexico PCB Facility

US Based PCB maker Viasystems, Inc. is investing to expand the capabilities in its operations located in Juarez, Mexico.

The investment will add sheet metal fabrication capabilities and will be made over a two year period. The addition of sheet metal fabrication will enhance the site's backplane assembly and integration capabilities. The additional capabilities will support the needs of a number of the company's customers serving the telecommunications, computer/datacom, medical and industrial markets.



“We are excited about expanding our site capabilities to align with the requirements of our customers," stated Santos Juarez, General Manager. “This investment complements Viasystems' “under one roof" vertical integration philosophy and allows us to reduce lead times to support our customer requirements with low cost solutions."