Here are the new hot EMS Destinations

The investment firm Bear Stearns believes in a continued trend of acquisitions, consolidation, and restructuring by EMS providers in order to increase low-cost footprints, realign existing high-cost footprints, and diversify end-market and customer exposures.



China is still in leading positions as the hot manufacturing place however India and Vietnam has become a hot place for production. The two countries have lately got more and more attention from OEMs and EMSs companies.



While in Europe Ukraine, Poland and Slovakia and other Eastern European countries remains popular destination for European manufacturing.



In South America, Brazil has been a hot spot for production in the EMS industry. Mexico is luring companies back from China as a result of its supply chain optimization, in terms of manufacturing for North America.



The continued outsourcing trend, increasingly competitive marketplace, and potential demand in many of these markets remain the key drivers of low-cost manufacturing.