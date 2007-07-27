Plextek awarded Military Contract

The UK Ministry of Defence's Competition of Ideas initiative has awarded its first contract. The contract, worth approximately £300k, has gone to Plextek Ltd.

The contract is for researching their proposal for technology that allows improved communication between military vehicles and convoys.



The Competition of Ideas, launched as part of the Defence Technology Strategy in October 2006, challenged the entire UK Science and Technology community to offer their innovative ideas to solve some of today's most pressing defence issues. MOD will fund the best ideas as part of its broad research programme.



Plextek Ltd. is a Cambridge based SME, with approximately 100 staff in the UK, specialises in product and systems design for communications.



The first contract signals the beginning of rolling process of contract awards that the MoD aims to complete by the end of July 2007.