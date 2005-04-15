Europe will see a booming PCB-market

Europe will see a booming market for Printed Circuit Boards within the next few years, due to rising demand for PCB’s in Asia.

Industry experts are stating that the Asian PCB-makers within the next few years will be highly occupied with supplying the fast growing telecom markets in Asian markets like China and India. The capacity at many of the Asian PCB-makers is to low compared to the expected demand that will rise. This means longer delivery times for European customers that instead have to shift its orders to European PCB-makers.